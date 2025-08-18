Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY MWR Joins Yokosuka NEX Co-Hosting Annual Back-to-School Block Party

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.14.2025

    Video by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 15, 2025) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Morale, Welfare and Recreation (CFAY MWR) joined the Yokosuka Navy Exchange to host annual Back-to-School Block Party on August 15, 2025, celebrating the start of the new school year. Students from the base community participated in a fashion show, lip sync battle, carnival games, and enjoyed a special performance from a local high school band. (U.S. Navy video by Sheryl Sullivan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 02:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974429
    VIRIN: 250815-N-SG091-3001
    Filename: DOD_111247036
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY MWR Joins Yokosuka NEX Co-Hosting Annual Back-to-School Block Party, by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    back to school
    Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka
    Navy Exchange (NEX)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download