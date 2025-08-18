CFAY MWR Joins Yokosuka NEX Co-Hosting Annual Back-to-School Block Party

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 15, 2025) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Morale, Welfare and Recreation (CFAY MWR) joined the Yokosuka Navy Exchange to host annual Back-to-School Block Party on August 15, 2025, celebrating the start of the new school year. Students from the base community participated in a fashion show, lip sync battle, carnival games, and enjoyed a special performance from a local high school band. (U.S. Navy video by Sheryl Sullivan)