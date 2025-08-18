CFAY MWR Joins Yokosuka NEX Co-Hosting Annual Back-to-School Block Party

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 15, 2025) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Morale, Welfare and Recreation (CFAY MWR) joined the Yokosuka Navy Exchange to host annual Back-to-School Block Party on August 15, 2025, celebrating the start of the new school year. Students from the base community participated in a fashion show, lip sync battle, carnival games, and enjoyed a special performance from a local high school band. (U.S. Navy video by Sheryl Sullivan)
|08.14.2025
|08.22.2025 02:41
|Package
|974429
|250815-N-SG091-3001
|DOD_111247036
|00:00:22
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
