ZUSHI, Japan (August 12, 2025) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Fleet & Family Support Center's Ikego Cultural Exchange Club Hosted cultural celebration, constructing a traditional dontonburi on August 12, 2025, offering guests and families a chance to experience omatusuri style games, traditions, and dances. The event provided a hands on opportunity to enjoy Japanese culture and community connection. (U.S. Navy video by Sheryl Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 02:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974427
|VIRIN:
|250812-N-SG091-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111247009
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Fleet & Family Support Center's Ikego Cultural Exchange Club Hosted Japanese Festival, by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
