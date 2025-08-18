Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Fleet &amp; Family Support Center's Ikego Cultural Exchange Club Hosted Japanese Festival

    ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.11.2025

    Video by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    ZUSHI, Japan (August 12, 2025) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Fleet & Family Support Center's Ikego Cultural Exchange Club Hosted cultural celebration, constructing a traditional dontonburi on August 12, 2025, offering guests and families a chance to experience omatusuri style games, traditions, and dances. The event provided a hands on opportunity to enjoy Japanese culture and community connection. (U.S. Navy video by Sheryl Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 02:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974427
    VIRIN: 250812-N-SG091-2001
    Filename: DOD_111247009
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP

    Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC)
    Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka

