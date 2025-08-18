Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY MWR Hosts Steak Night

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.08.2025

    Video by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    ZUSHI, Japan (August 9, 2025) -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Morale, Welfare and Recreation (CFAY MWR) hosted Steak Night at the Ikego Joint Use Field August 9, 2025. Families and patrons gathered at Ikego Joint Use Field to participate in activities such as carnival games, mechanical bull rides, line dancing, live music, and grilled food. (U.S. Navy video by Sheryl Sullivan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 02:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 974426
    VIRIN: 250809-N-SG091-2001
    Filename: DOD_111247008
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY MWR Hosts Steak Night, by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka
    mwr
    Morale Welfare and Recreation
    Ikego Joint Use Field

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download