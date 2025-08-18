CFAY CYP Hosts Missoula Children's Theatre Robin Hood

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 8, 2025)--Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Child and Youth Programs (CFAY CYP) hosted Missoula Children's Theatre presentation of Robin Hood on August 8, 2025 at installations Benny Decker Theater. 60 children from the base community participated in play program through the week. (U.S. Navy video by Sheryl Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 02:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974425
|VIRIN:
|250808-N-SG091-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111247004
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
