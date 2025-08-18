Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY CYP Hosts Missoula Children's Theatre Robin Hood

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2025

    Video by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 8, 2025)--Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Child and Youth Programs (CFAY CYP) hosted Missoula Children's Theatre presentation of Robin Hood on August 8, 2025 at installations Benny Decker Theater. 60 children from the base community participated in play program through the week. (U.S. Navy video by Sheryl Sullivan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY CYP Hosts Missoula Children's Theatre Robin Hood, by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

