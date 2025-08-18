Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNC Hosts Ambassadors Day

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    United Nations Command (UNC) hosted ambassadors from UNC Member States to participate in the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 integrated UNC member states into the combined defense system by fostering cohesion and interoperability, advancing alliances and combat readiness. The visit also included U.S. senators who joined the delegation to provide a U.S. policy perspective and emphasized continued support for security and stability on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 01:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974423
    VIRIN: 250819-A-KM154-1001
    Filename: DOD_111246975
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNC Hosts Ambassadors Day, by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2ID
    USARPAC
    UNC
    USFK
    U.S. Army
    UFS25

