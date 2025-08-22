Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: August 22, 2025

    JAPAN

    08.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News Break: In Alaska, U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 338th Harbor Master Operational Detachment, 743rd and 466th Seaport Opening Company, conduct Port Opening Operations during Exercise Arctic Edge 2025 at Port Mackenzie; In The Philippine Sea, U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire small munition weapons during a deck live-fire aboard the Amphibious Assault Ship USS America; and in Korea, U.S. Marines with the 3rd Marine Division, and the Republic Of Korea Marine Corps, conduct training during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25-2.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 00:24
