On this Pacific News Break: In Alaska, U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 338th Harbor Master Operational Detachment, 743rd and 466th Seaport Opening Company, conduct Port Opening Operations during Exercise Arctic Edge 2025 at Port Mackenzie; In The Philippine Sea, U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire small munition weapons during a deck live-fire aboard the Amphibious Assault Ship USS America; and in Korea, U.S. Marines with the 3rd Marine Division, and the Republic Of Korea Marine Corps, conduct training during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25-2.
Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 00:24
Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|974418
|VIRIN:
|250813-F-BT860-7458
|Filename:
|DOD_111246908
Length:
|00:02:00
Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: August 22, 2025, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
