Pacific News: August 22, 2025

On this Pacific News Break: In Alaska, U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 338th Harbor Master Operational Detachment, 743rd and 466th Seaport Opening Company, conduct Port Opening Operations during Exercise Arctic Edge 2025 at Port Mackenzie; In The Philippine Sea, U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire small munition weapons during a deck live-fire aboard the Amphibious Assault Ship USS America; and in Korea, U.S. Marines with the 3rd Marine Division, and the Republic Of Korea Marine Corps, conduct training during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25-2.