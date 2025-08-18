A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, supports an event May 15, 2025, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 2025 Army Reserve Best Squad competition. Hundreds of Soldiers participated in this competition. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
This work, CH-47 Chinook support for Army Reserve Best Squad action at Fort McCoy, Part 3, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
