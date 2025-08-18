Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CH-47 Chinook support for Army Reserve Best Squad action at Fort McCoy, Part 3

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, supports an event May 15, 2025, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 2025 Army Reserve Best Squad competition. Hundreds of Soldiers participated in this competition. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 22:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974416
    VIRIN: 250515-A-OK556-7384
    Filename: DOD_111246801
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 Chinook support for Army Reserve Best Squad action at Fort McCoy, Part 3, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

