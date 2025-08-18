CH-47 Chinook support for Army Reserve Best Squad action at Fort McCoy, Part 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, supports an event May 15, 2025, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 2025 Army Reserve Best Squad competition. Hundreds of Soldiers participated in this competition. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)