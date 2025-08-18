Fort McCoy Garrison leaders hold July 2025 town hall meetings, Part 2

Fort McCoy workforce members participate in a town hall meeting July 24, 2025, with Fort McCoy Garrison leadership at Fort McCoy, Wis. Two meetings were held to provide information to the workforce as well as answer questions about news and events and more at the installation. Town hall meetings like this are held quarterly at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
