    Fort McCoy Garrison leaders hold July 2025 town hall meetings, Part 1

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy workforce members participate in a town hall meeting July 24, 2025, with Fort McCoy Garrison leadership at Fort McCoy, Wis. Two meetings were held to provide information to the workforce as well as answer questions about news and events and more at the installation. Town hall meetings like this are held quarterly at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 22:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 974411
    VIRIN: 250724-A-OK556-9131
    Filename: DOD_111246776
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, town hall, Army communication

