Marine Week Boston 2025: Charlotte Paquette

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz, a combat photographer assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, interviews Charlotte Paquette, a volunteer at Christopher’s Haven, a temporary home for families and children receiving cancer treatment, during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 21, 2025. This event took place to allow Marines to give back to the community. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. Pedro is a Chelmsford, Massachusetts native. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
08.21.2025
08.21.2025 22:27
Interviews
|Length:
00:07:17
|Location:
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
