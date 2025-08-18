Marine Week Boston 2025: Charlotte Paquette

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974409" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz, a combat photographer assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, interviews Charlotte Paquette, a volunteer at Christopher’s Haven, a temporary home for families and children receiving cancer treatment, during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 21, 2025. This event took place to allow Marines to give back to the community. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. Pedro is a Chelmsford, Massachusetts native. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)