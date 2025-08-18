Former KATUSAs undergo mobilization exercise at Camp Humphreys

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Former Korea Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) soldiers participate in an annual KATUSA Mobilization Exercise at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 18-22, 2025. The MOBEX is to provide former KATUSAs, who are now in an inactive reserve status, their mandatory annual training. For a week, the KATUSAs go through basic marksmanship training, first aid, military policy and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat training. The training is conducted by 2nd Infantry Division, ROK-US Combined Division Soldiers. The event is part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual exercise designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. The rigorous training will ensure the alliance is ready to defend the Republic of Korea and promote security in Northeast Asia. (B-roll package produced by ROK Army Master Sgt. Lim, Bo Yeong)