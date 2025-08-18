Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United Nations Command Member State (Australia) Ulchi Freedom Shield Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.12.2025

    Video by Pfc. In Woo Cho, Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch and Senior Airman Spencer Kanar

    AFN Humphreys

    United Nations Command Australian Army MMT (Multimedia Technician) CPL Susan Touch speaks about Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) 25 at South Korea, Camp Humphreys, August 13, 2025. UFS25 is a combined, joint, all-domain military training exercise that integrates ground, air, naval, space, cyber and information elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, and integrates UNC member states into the combined defense system by fostering cohesion and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Inwoo Cho)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 23:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974398
    VIRIN: 250813-A-KH313-6344
    Filename: DOD_111246693
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United Nations Command Member State (Australia) Ulchi Freedom Shield Interview, by PFC In Woo Cho, SrA Zachary Heimbuch and SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UFS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download