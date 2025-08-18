United Nations Command Australian Army MMT (Multimedia Technician) CPL Susan Touch speaks about Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) 25 at South Korea, Camp Humphreys, August 13, 2025. UFS25 is a combined, joint, all-domain military training exercise that integrates ground, air, naval, space, cyber and information elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, and integrates UNC member states into the combined defense system by fostering cohesion and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Inwoo Cho)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 23:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974398
|VIRIN:
|250813-A-KH313-6344
|Filename:
|DOD_111246693
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, United Nations Command Member State (Australia) Ulchi Freedom Shield Interview, by PFC In Woo Cho, SrA Zachary Heimbuch and SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
