    UNC Hosts 49th Annual Barrett-Bonifas Memorial Ceremony B-roll

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.17.2025

    Video by Pfc. In Woo Cho and Senior Airman Spencer Kanar

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. and Republic of Korea service members, families, ambassadors and veterans from various countries joined together for the 49th Annual Barrett-Bonifas Memorial Ceremony at the Joint Security Area at Camp Bonifas, South Korea, August 18, 2025. The ceremony marked the 49th anniversary where U.S. Army Maj. Arthur Bonifas and 1st Lt. Mark Barrett were killed on duty by 30 North Korean soldiers as they were cutting a tree along the demilitarized zone. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 23:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974396
    VIRIN: 250818-F-TV976-1001
    Filename: DOD_111246679
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: KR

    United Nation Command

