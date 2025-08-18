UNC Hosts 49th Annual Barrett-Bonifas Memorial Ceremony B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974396" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and Republic of Korea service members, families, ambassadors and veterans from various countries joined together for the 49th Annual Barrett-Bonifas Memorial Ceremony at the Joint Security Area at Camp Bonifas, South Korea, August 18, 2025. The ceremony marked the 49th anniversary where U.S. Army Maj. Arthur Bonifas and 1st Lt. Mark Barrett were killed on duty by 30 North Korean soldiers as they were cutting a tree along the demilitarized zone. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)