UNC Hosts 49th Annual Barrett-Bonifas Memorial Ceremony B-roll

U.S. and Republic of Korea service members, families, ambassadors and veterans from various countries joined together for the 49th Annual Barrett-Bonifas Memorial Ceremony at the Joint Security Area at Camp Bonifas, South Korea, August 18, 2025. The ceremony marked the 49th anniversary where U.S. Army Maj. Arthur Bonifas and 1st Lt. Mark Barrett were killed on duty by 30 North Korean soldiers as they were cutting a tree along the demilitarized zone. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)
