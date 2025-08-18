Oregon National Guard Breaks Ground on New Hillsboro Readiness Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Oregon National Guard leadership, local officials, and community members gather for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Hillsboro Readiness Center at 3600 NE Veterans Drive. The ceremony marks a significant milestone in the Oregon National Guard's nearly century-long partnership with the Hillsboro community, dating back to 1927.



Brigadier General Alan R. Gronewold, The Adjutant General of Oregon, leads the ceremony alongside local dignitaries to celebrate the construction of the modern facility that will serve as home to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment and Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment.



The new readiness center will replace the historic Hillsboro armory, which served not only as a military facility but as a vital community hub, hosting events from roller derbies to quinceañeras. Oregon National Guard soldiers have been integral to the Hillsboro community, contributing to park beautification projects and providing essential support to the annual Hillsboro Air Show.