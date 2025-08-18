Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard Breaks Ground on New Hillsboro Readiness Center

    HILLSBORO, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon National Guard leadership, local officials, and community members gather for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Hillsboro Readiness Center at 3600 NE Veterans Drive. The ceremony marks a significant milestone in the Oregon National Guard's nearly century-long partnership with the Hillsboro community, dating back to 1927.

    Brigadier General Alan R. Gronewold, The Adjutant General of Oregon, leads the ceremony alongside local dignitaries to celebrate the construction of the modern facility that will serve as home to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment and Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment.

    The new readiness center will replace the historic Hillsboro armory, which served not only as a military facility but as a vital community hub, hosting events from roller derbies to quinceañeras. Oregon National Guard soldiers have been integral to the Hillsboro community, contributing to park beautification projects and providing essential support to the annual Hillsboro Air Show.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974389
    VIRIN: 250821-Z-ZJ128-1007
    PIN: 250821
    Filename: DOD_111246547
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: HILLSBORO, OREGON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

