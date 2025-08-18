BROLL: 15th MEU Loads Humanitarian Aid at Staff Planning Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, load simulated foreign disaster relief supplies into an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during a staff planning exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 19, 2025. U.S. Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Department of State personnel conduct a staff planning exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 18-19, 2025. U.S. Department of State and I MEF Expeditionary Operations Training Group interacted with 15th MEU staff planners as they exercised command and control of simulated crisis response scenarios, including a foreign humanitarian assistance, embassy reinforcement, and the military assisted departure of U.S. citizens. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)