U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, load simulated foreign disaster relief supplies into an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during a staff planning exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 19, 2025. U.S. Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Department of State personnel conduct a staff planning exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 18-19, 2025. U.S. Department of State and I MEF Expeditionary Operations Training Group interacted with 15th MEU staff planners as they exercised command and control of simulated crisis response scenarios, including a foreign humanitarian assistance, embassy reinforcement, and the military assisted departure of U.S. citizens. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 19:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974387
|VIRIN:
|250821-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111246406
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BROLL: 15th MEU Loads Humanitarian Aid at Staff Planning Exercise, by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.