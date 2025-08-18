Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BROLL: 15th MEU Loads Humanitarian Aid at Staff Planning Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, load simulated foreign disaster relief supplies into an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during a staff planning exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 19, 2025. U.S. Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Department of State personnel conduct a staff planning exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 18-19, 2025. U.S. Department of State and I MEF Expeditionary Operations Training Group interacted with 15th MEU staff planners as they exercised command and control of simulated crisis response scenarios, including a foreign humanitarian assistance, embassy reinforcement, and the military assisted departure of U.S. citizens. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 19:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974387
    VIRIN: 250821-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111246406
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: 15th MEU Loads Humanitarian Aid at Staff Planning Exercise, by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines, Exercise, Osprey, 15thMEU, VMM 362

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download