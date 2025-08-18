Air Force Thunderbirds returning to Travis AFB for Wings Over Solano 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2026 Wings Over Solano Airshow, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, will be held at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 24-26, 2026. The Thunderbirds are an F-16 Fighting Falcon demonstration squadron based at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, known for performing precision aerial maneuvers at air shows and events worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar)