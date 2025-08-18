Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th CAB Repairs Rotor Head of AH-64 Apache

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Spc. Jacob Stokes, an AH-64 attack helicopter repairer assigned to the 2-6 Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts a strap pack replacement on the main rotor head with his unit on an AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter at Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA), Hawai’i, Hawai’i, August 1, 2025. Before each flight, the main rotor head is inspected for cracks and if any are found, the blades need to be taken off so the damaged parts can be replaced. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 18:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974383
    VIRIN: 250802-A-XD912-1100
    Filename: DOD_111246292
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th CAB Repairs Rotor Head of AH-64 Apache, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AH-64 Apache
    Pohakuloa Training Area
    AH-64 attack helicopter repairer
    15R
    Hawaii
    maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download