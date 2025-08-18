Spc. Jacob Stokes, an AH-64 attack helicopter repairer assigned to the 2-6 Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts a strap pack replacement on the main rotor head with his unit on an AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter at Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA), Hawai’i, Hawai’i, August 1, 2025. Before each flight, the main rotor head is inspected for cracks and if any are found, the blades need to be taken off so the damaged parts can be replaced. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 18:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974383
|VIRIN:
|250802-A-XD912-1100
|Filename:
|DOD_111246292
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 25th CAB Repairs Rotor Head of AH-64 Apache, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.