25th CAB Repairs Rotor Head of AH-64 Apache

Spc. Jacob Stokes, an AH-64 attack helicopter repairer assigned to the 2-6 Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts a strap pack replacement on the main rotor head with his unit on an AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter at Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA), Hawai’i, Hawai’i, August 1, 2025. Before each flight, the main rotor head is inspected for cracks and if any are found, the blades need to be taken off so the damaged parts can be replaced. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)