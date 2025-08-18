25th CAB Conducts Training Flight Over O'ahu

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sean Matson, 1st. Lt. Seth Holloway, and Sgt. Ian Jones, a flight crew assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), pilots a Blackhawk during a training flight over the Pacific Ocean from Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, July 17, 2025. The 25th CAB provides Multifunctional Aviation support to the 25th Infantry Division to conduct Decisive Actions in support of Unified Land Operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|07.17.2025
|08.21.2025 17:44
|Video Productions
|974382
|250717-A-XD912-1100
|DOD_111246258
|00:00:52
|US
|1
|1
