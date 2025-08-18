Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th CAB Conducts Training Flight Over O'ahu

    07.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sean Matson, 1st. Lt. Seth Holloway, and Sgt. Ian Jones, a flight crew assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), pilots a Blackhawk during a training flight over the Pacific Ocean from Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, July 17, 2025. The 25th CAB provides Multifunctional Aviation support to the 25th Infantry Division to conduct Decisive Actions in support of Unified Land Operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    TAGS

    O'ahu
    Wheeler Army Airfield
    Training
    Hawaii
    blackhawk

