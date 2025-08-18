25th CAB Conducts Training Flight Over O'ahu

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sean Matson, 1st. Lt. Seth Holloway, and Sgt. Ian Jones, a flight crew assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), pilots a Blackhawk during a training flight over the Pacific Ocean from Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, July 17, 2025. The 25th CAB provides Multifunctional Aviation support to the 25th Infantry Division to conduct Decisive Actions in support of Unified Land Operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)