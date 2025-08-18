3rd MAW Marines Conduct Expeditionary Operations during SLTE 4-25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165, MAG-16, 3rd MAW, Marine, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, MAG-39, 3rd MAW and Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd MAW, conduct expeditionary operations during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 13, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. This video uses audio from YouTube: "Giant" composed by Cold Cinema, https://inaudio.org/track/giant-trailer/. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)