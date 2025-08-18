A b-roll stringer of the Child Development Center at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 21, 2025. Spots for 58 children were created during the newly added expansion and renovation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 17:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974376
|VIRIN:
|250821-F-AL288-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111246177
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, McConnell’s renovated CDC b-roll, by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
