Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McConnell’s renovated CDC b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    A b-roll stringer of the Child Development Center at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 21, 2025. Spots for 58 children were created during the newly added expansion and renovation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 17:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974376
    VIRIN: 250821-F-AL288-1001
    Filename: DOD_111246177
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell’s renovated CDC b-roll, by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McConnell Air Force Base
    child development center
    Readiness
    family
    children

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download