U.S. Marine Corps military police officers and civilian police officers with the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Provost Marshall’s Office answer Camp Pendleton residents' questions during a coffee with a cop event at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 20, 2025. Residents of Liberty Military Housing on Camp Pendleton were given the opportunity to ask questions to further build rapport and establish a positive community engagement between PMO and the community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)
