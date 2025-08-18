Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coffee with a Cop

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne Torres 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps military police officers and civilian police officers with the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Provost Marshall’s Office answer Camp Pendleton residents' questions during a coffee with a cop event at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 20, 2025. Residents of Liberty Military Housing on Camp Pendleton were given the opportunity to ask questions to further build rapport and establish a positive community engagement between PMO and the community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 18:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974369
    VIRIN: 250820-M-RY841-2001
    Filename: DOD_111246032
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coffee with a Cop, by LCpl Jeslianne Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PMO
    Coffee
    police officer
    Marines
    Community
    Camp Pendleton

