    Wright-Patterson Dive Team Training

    CEDARVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Video by Jack Gardner 

    88th Air Base Wing

    The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department took to Cedarville, Ohio to conduct training for their new dive team members. Divers learned safety measures and procedures when conducting rescue operations.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 15:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974367
    VIRIN: 250813-F-VC691-1001
    Filename: DOD_111245896
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: CEDARVILLE, OHIO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    88th ABW
    WPAFB
    WPAFB Fire Department
    Dive Team

