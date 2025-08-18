Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Week Boston 2025: The Greater Boston Food Bank

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 package food at the Greater Boston Food Bank during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 21, 2025. This event took place to allow Marines to give back to the community. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 20:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974364
    VIRIN: 250821-M-BL153-1000
    Filename: DOD_111245790
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: The Greater Boston Food Bank, by Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download