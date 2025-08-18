U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 package food at the Greater Boston Food Bank during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 21, 2025. This event took place to allow Marines to give back to the community. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 20:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974364
|VIRIN:
|250821-M-BL153-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111245790
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Week Boston 2025: The Greater Boston Food Bank, by Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.