Soldiers from the 323rd Military Police Company muster in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2025. The Soldiers have been activated to support the District of Columbia National Guard in the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974351
|VIRIN:
|250820-Z-AZ941-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111245705
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 323rd Military Police Company mobilized to assist in Washington, D.C. (B-Roll), by SSG Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
