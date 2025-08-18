Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    323rd Military Police Company mobilized to assist in Washington, D.C. (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the 323rd Military Police Company muster in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2025. The Soldiers have been activated to support the District of Columbia National Guard in the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974351
    VIRIN: 250820-Z-AZ941-2001
    Filename: DOD_111245705
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 323rd Military Police Company mobilized to assist in Washington, D.C. (B-Roll), by SSG Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dcsafe
    Ohio National Guard, security, D.C., military police, Army National Guard, National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download