157th Infantry Brigade Medical OC/Ts Validate 2/34 IBCT Medical Soldiers during MOBEX III

FORT POLK, La. - Medical Observer Controller/Trainers (OC/Ts) from the 157th Infantry Brigade validated the skills and readiness of Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, during MOBEX III at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Through hands-on exercises, instruction, and evaluation, the medical OC/Ts ensured Soldiers are proficient in casualty care, medical operations, and battlefield response, reinforcing the brigade's ability to provide effective medical support in deployed environments.
