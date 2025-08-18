Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157th Infantry Brigade Medical OC/Ts Validate 2/34 IBCT Medical Soldiers during MOBEX III

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    FORT POLK, La. - Medical Observer Controller/Trainers (OC/Ts) from the 157th Infantry Brigade validated the skills and readiness of Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, during MOBEX III at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Through hands-on exercises, instruction, and evaluation, the medical OC/Ts ensured Soldiers are proficient in casualty care, medical operations, and battlefield response, reinforcing the brigade's ability to provide effective medical support in deployed environments.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 13:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974347
    VIRIN: 250714-A-FB640-2010
    Filename: DOD_111245624
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th Infantry Brigade Medical OC/Ts Validate 2/34 IBCT Medical Soldiers during MOBEX III, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Falcon Brigade
    Fort Polk
    First Army
    OC/Ts
    157th Infantry Brigade
    MOBEX III

