FORT POLK, La. - Observer Controller/Trainers (OC/Ts) from the 157th Infantry Brigade worked tirelessly at Fort Polk, Louisiana, during MOBEX III, validating the readiness and proficiency of Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. Through hands-on exercises, instruction, and evaluation, the OC/Ts ensured that Soldiers are fully prepared to execute their missions effectively in deployed environments, reinforcing unit readiness and operational excellence.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 13:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974342
|VIRIN:
|250713-A-FB640-1379
|Filename:
|DOD_111245599
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 157th Infantry Brigade OC/Ts Validate 2/34 IBCT Soldiers During MOBEX III, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.