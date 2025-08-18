157th Infantry Brigade OC/Ts Validate 2/34 IBCT Soldiers During MOBEX III

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT POLK, La. - Observer Controller/Trainers (OC/Ts) from the 157th Infantry Brigade worked tirelessly at Fort Polk, Louisiana, during MOBEX III, validating the readiness and proficiency of Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. Through hands-on exercises, instruction, and evaluation, the OC/Ts ensured that Soldiers are fully prepared to execute their missions effectively in deployed environments, reinforcing unit readiness and operational excellence.