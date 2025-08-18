FORT POLK, La. - Observer Controller/Trainers (OC/Ts) from the 157th Infantry Brigade conducted the Security Force (SECFOR) Culminating Training Event (CTE) at Fort Polk, Louisiana, during MOBEX III. During the exercise, OC/Ts evaluated Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, ensuring they were proficient in security force operations, convoy protection, and threat response.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 13:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974339
|VIRIN:
|250714-A-FB640-4015
|Filename:
|DOD_111245585
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 157th Infantry Brigade OC/Ts Verify 2/34 IBCT SECFOR Proficiency During MOBEX III B-Roll, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.