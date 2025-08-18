Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome Home Cyclone Division

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Skyler Schendt 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Home at last.

    After nearly a year away, Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division reunited with their families yesterday at the Indianapolis International Airport.
    Deployed since September 2024 in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East, these soldiers helped strengthen defense relationships and build partner capacity abroad.

    Now, their mission is complete, and their reunion begins with their loved ones who held down the home front. Welcome home, Cyclone soldiers!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974333
    VIRIN: 250820-Z-NX058-8922
    Filename: DOD_111245569
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Home Cyclone Division, by SGT Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    INNG
    Deployment Return Home
    38thID
    welcome home ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download