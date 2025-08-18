Welcome Home Cyclone Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Home at last.



After nearly a year away, Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division reunited with their families yesterday at the Indianapolis International Airport.

Deployed since September 2024 in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East, these soldiers helped strengthen defense relationships and build partner capacity abroad.



Now, their mission is complete, and their reunion begins with their loved ones who held down the home front. Welcome home, Cyclone soldiers!