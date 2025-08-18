Home at last.
After nearly a year away, Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division reunited with their families yesterday at the Indianapolis International Airport.
Deployed since September 2024 in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East, these soldiers helped strengthen defense relationships and build partner capacity abroad.
Now, their mission is complete, and their reunion begins with their loved ones who held down the home front. Welcome home, Cyclone soldiers!
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|974333
|VIRIN:
|250820-Z-NX058-8922
|Filename:
|DOD_111245569
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Welcome Home Cyclone Division, by SGT Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.