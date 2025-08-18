FORT POLK, La. - Observer Controller/Trainers (OC/Ts) from the 157th Infantry Brigade provide Soldiers of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, with hands-on Mobile Low-Intensity Detection System (MLIDS) training at Fort Polk, Louisiana, during MOBEX III. The OC/Ts guide Soldiers through system setup, operation, and troubleshooting, ensuring units are proficient in detecting and responding to low-intensity threats in deployed environments.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 13:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974332
|VIRIN:
|250704-A-FB640-2189
|Filename:
|DOD_111245568
|Length:
|00:07:31
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 157th Infantry Brigade OC/Ts Train 2/34 IBCT Soldiers on MLIDS During MOBEX III B-Roll, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.