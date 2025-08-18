157th Infantry Brigade OC/Ts Train 2/34 IBCT Soldiers on MLIDS During MOBEX III

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT POLK, La. - Observer Controller/Trainers (OC/Ts) from the 157th Infantry Brigade provide Soldiers of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, with hands-on Mobile Low-Intensity Detection System (MLIDS) training at Fort Polk, Louisiana, during MOBEX III. The OC/Ts guide Soldiers through system setup, operation, and troubleshooting, ensuring units are proficient in detecting and responding to low-intensity threats in deployed environments.