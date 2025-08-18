Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157th Infantry Brigade OC/Ts Train 2/34 IBCT Soldiers on MLIDS During MOBEX III

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    FORT POLK, La. - Observer Controller/Trainers (OC/Ts) from the 157th Infantry Brigade provide Soldiers of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, with hands-on Mobile Low-Intensity Detection System (MLIDS) training at Fort Polk, Louisiana, during MOBEX III. The OC/Ts guide Soldiers through system setup, operation, and troubleshooting, ensuring units are proficient in detecting and responding to low-intensity threats in deployed environments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 13:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974331
    VIRIN: 250704-A-FB640-7402
    Filename: DOD_111245564
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

    TAGS

    First Army
    157th Infantry Brigade
    OC/T First Army
    MLIDS
    MOBEX 3
    Mobile Low-Intensity Detection System

