FORT POLK, La. - Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, conduct Satellite Network Access Point (SNAP) training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. During the exercise, Soldiers assemble SNAP equipment, connect cabling, and receive classroom instruction from qualified instructors.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 13:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974329
|VIRIN:
|250630-A-FB640-3982
|Filename:
|DOD_111245521
|Length:
|00:07:14
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2/34 IBCT Soldiers Conduct SNAP Training at Fort Polk B-Roll, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.