    2/34 IBCT Soldiers Conduct SNAP Training at Fort Polk

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    FORT POLK, La. - Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, conduct Satellite Network Access Point (SNAP) training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. During the exercise, Soldiers assemble SNAP equipment, connect cabling, and receive classroom instruction from qualified instructors.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 13:21
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

    Falcon Brigade
    readiness
    2/34 IBCT
    MOBEX III
    157 Infantry Brigade
    Satellite Network Access Point

