FORT POLK, La. - The 157th Infantry Brigade recently conducted its culminating training event for 2/34 IBCT with the Observer Controller/Trainers (OC/Ts) in the lead during MOBEX III at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Fort Bliss and Fort Hood, Texas. The training validated the unit's proficiency across multiple warfighting tasks, ensuring they are fully prepared to deploy overseas.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 13:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974326
|VIRIN:
|250814-A-FB640-9535
|Filename:
|DOD_111245477
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 157th Infantry Brigade Conductes MOBEX III Culminating Training Event, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.