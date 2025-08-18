Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157th Infantry Brigade Conductes MOBEX III Culminating Training Event

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    FORT POLK, La. - The 157th Infantry Brigade recently conducted its culminating training event for 2/34 IBCT with the Observer Controller/Trainers (OC/Ts) in the lead during MOBEX III at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Fort Bliss and Fort Hood, Texas. The training validated the unit's proficiency across multiple warfighting tasks, ensuring they are fully prepared to deploy overseas.

    Falcon Brigade
    First Army
    readiness
    OC/Ts
    MOBEX III
    157 Infantry Brigade

