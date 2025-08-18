2/34 IBCT Deploys After Successful Training at JRTC and MOBEX III B-Roll

FORT POLK, La. - After months of preparation and rigorous training at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) and MOBEX III at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Soldiers of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, are deploying in support of overseas operations. Their training validated readiness across the formation, ensuring Soldiers are equipped with the skills and confidence needed to accomplish their mission and return home safely.
