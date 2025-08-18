Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2/34 IBCT Deploys After Successful Training at JRTC and MOBEX III B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    FORT POLK, La. - After months of preparation and rigorous training at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) and MOBEX III at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Soldiers of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, are deploying in support of overseas operations. Their training validated readiness across the formation, ensuring Soldiers are equipped with the skills and confidence needed to accomplish their mission and return home safely.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 12:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974324
    VIRIN: 250720-A-FB640-3788
    Filename: DOD_111245414
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/34 IBCT Deploys After Successful Training at JRTC and MOBEX III B-Roll, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    Fort Polk
    157th Infantry Brigade
    2/34 IBCT
    MOBEX III
    JRTC & Fort Johnson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download