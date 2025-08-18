2/34 IBCT Deploys After Successful Training at JRTC and MOBEX III

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT POLK, La. - After months of preparation and rigorous training at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) and MOBEX III at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Soldiers of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, are deploying in support of overseas operations. Their training validated readiness across the formation, ensuring Soldiers are equipped with the skills and confidence needed to accomplish their mission and return home safely.