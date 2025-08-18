Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15 SPSS: Remote Maui Experiment site

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Kirsten Brandes and Senior Airman William Pugh

    2D Audiovisual Squadron, Operating Location X

    The 15th Space Surveillance Squadron, a component of Space Operations Command’s Mission Delta 2 - Space Domain Awareness, operates the Remote Maui Experiment (RME) site in Maui, Hawaii. The site houses optics and electronics laboratories conducted in support of the space domain awareness mission. (U.S. Space Force video by MSgt Kirsten Brandes and SrA William Pugh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 12:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974316
    VIRIN: 250731-X-RR403-7800
    Filename: DOD_111245369
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15 SPSS: Remote Maui Experiment site, by MSgt Kirsten Brandes and SrA William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SDA
    space domain awareness
    15 SPSS
    Mission Delta 2
    RME
    Remote Maui Experiment site

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download