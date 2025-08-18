15 SPSS: Remote Maui Experiment site

The 15th Space Surveillance Squadron, a component of Space Operations Command’s Mission Delta 2 - Space Domain Awareness, operates the Remote Maui Experiment (RME) site in Maui, Hawaii. The site houses optics and electronics laboratories conducted in support of the space domain awareness mission. (U.S. Space Force video by MSgt Kirsten Brandes and SrA William Pugh)
