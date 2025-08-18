15 SPSS: Maui Space Surveillance Complex

The 15th Space Surveillance Squadron, a component of Space Operations Command’s Mission Delta 2 - Space Domain Awareness, operates the Maui Space Surveillance Complex, a strategically-located national asset at the 10,023 foot-summit of Haleakalā on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The MSSC is host to small, medium, and large-aperture tracking optics, including the DoD’s largest optical telescope designed for tracking and imaging satellites, with visible and infrared sensors to collect data on near-Earth and deep-space objects. (U.S. Space Force video by MSgt Kirsten Brandes and SrA William Pugh)
