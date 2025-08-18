Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15 SPSS: Maui Space Surveillance Complex

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Kirsten Brandes and Senior Airman William Pugh

    2D Audiovisual Squadron, Operating Location X

    The 15th Space Surveillance Squadron, a component of Space Operations Command’s Mission Delta 2 - Space Domain Awareness, operates the Maui Space Surveillance Complex, a strategically-located national asset at the 10,023 foot-summit of Haleakalā on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The MSSC is host to small, medium, and large-aperture tracking optics, including the DoD’s largest optical telescope designed for tracking and imaging satellites, with visible and infrared sensors to collect data on near-Earth and deep-space objects. (U.S. Space Force video by MSgt Kirsten Brandes and SrA William Pugh)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 12:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974314
    VIRIN: 250731-X-RR403-5319
    Filename: DOD_111245319
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: HAWAII, US

