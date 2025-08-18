Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/34 IBCT Soldier Shares Experience Preparing For First Deployment

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    FORT POLK, La. - Spc. Richard Green, an air defense battle management system operator (14G) with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, discusses preparing for his first deployment while training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Green and his fellow Soldiers are participating in MOBEX III, a large-scale mobilization exercise that validates readiness and equips units with the skills needed to succeed in overseas operations.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 11:37
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

    TAGS

    Fort Polk
    readiness
    first deployment
    2/34 IBCT
    MOBEX III
    157 Infantry Brigade

