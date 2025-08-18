2/34 IBCT Soldier Shares Experience Preparing For First Deployment

FORT POLK, La. - Spc. Richard Green, an air defense battle management system operator (14G) with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, discusses preparing for his first deployment while training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Green and his fellow Soldiers are participating in MOBEX III, a large-scale mobilization exercise that validates readiness and equips units with the skills needed to succeed in overseas operations.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 11:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974309
|VIRIN:
|250716-A-FB640-4846
|Filename:
|DOD_111245274
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
