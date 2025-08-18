Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition: M4 and Pistol Ranges

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to multiple units under U.S. Army Europe and Africa zero and qualify with the M4 rifle and M17 pistol during the United States Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 20, 2025. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent USAREUR-AF at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 11:37
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Best Squad Competition
    USAREUR-AF

