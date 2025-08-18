U.S. Soldiers assigned to multiple units under U.S. Army Europe and Africa zero and qualify with the M4 rifle and M17 pistol during the United States Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 20, 2025. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent USAREUR-AF at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 11:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974308
|VIRIN:
|250820-A-XB890-1378
|Filename:
|DOD_111245270
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition: M4 and Pistol Ranges, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
