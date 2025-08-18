Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division celebrate with their family and loved ones at the Indianapolis International Airport, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. The soldiers deployed in September 2024 to the Middle East to support Operation Spartan Shield, which helps to maintain and strengthen defense relationships and also helps build partner capacity. (Indiana National Guard video by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 11:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974307
|VIRIN:
|250820-Z-NX058-3635
|Filename:
|DOD_111245260
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 38th Infantry Division Welcome Home Ceremony, by SGT Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.