    38th Infantry Division Welcome Home Ceremony

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Skyler Schendt 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division celebrate with their family and loved ones at the Indianapolis International Airport, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. The soldiers deployed in September 2024 to the Middle East to support Operation Spartan Shield, which helps to maintain and strengthen defense relationships and also helps build partner capacity. (Indiana National Guard video by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 11:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974307
    VIRIN: 250820-Z-NX058-3635
    Filename: DOD_111245260
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 38th Infantry Division Welcome Home Ceremony, by SGT Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

