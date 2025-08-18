38th Infantry Division Welcome Home Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division celebrate with their family and loved ones at the Indianapolis International Airport, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. The soldiers deployed in September 2024 to the Middle East to support Operation Spartan Shield, which helps to maintain and strengthen defense relationships and also helps build partner capacity. (Indiana National Guard video by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)