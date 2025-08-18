2/34 IBCT Soldiers Reflects on First Deployment During MOBEX III B-Roll

FORT POLK, La. - Sgt. Karsten Thielen, a human resources specialist (42A) with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, shares her thoughts on preparing for her first deployment while training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Thielen and her unit are participating in MOBEX III, a large-scale mobilization exercise designed to validate readiness and ensure Soldiers are fully prepared for overseas missions.
