FORT POLK, La. - Observer Controller/Trainers from the 157th Infantry Brigade, recently certified on the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS), train Soldiers of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, during MOBEX III at Fort Polk, Louisiana. This training ensures that deploying units are proficient in operating the advanced weapon system, enhancing their ability to conduct convoy security and defensive operations in the theater.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 11:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|974300
|VIRIN:
|250630-A-FB640-3361
|Filename:
|DOD_111245186
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 157th Infantry Brigade Trains 2/34 IBCT on CROWS at Fort Polk, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.