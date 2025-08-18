Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157th Infantry Brigade Trains 2/34 IBCT on CROWS at Fort Polk

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    FORT POLK, La. - Observer Controller/Trainers from the 157th Infantry Brigade, recently certified on the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS), train Soldiers of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, during MOBEX III at Fort Polk, Louisiana. This training ensures that deploying units are proficient in operating the advanced weapon system, enhancing their ability to conduct convoy security and defensive operations in the theater.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 11:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974300
    VIRIN: 250630-A-FB640-3361
    Filename: DOD_111245186
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th Infantry Brigade Trains 2/34 IBCT on CROWS at Fort Polk, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    First Army
    2/34 IBCT
    OC/T First Army
    MOBEX III
    157 Infantry Brigade

