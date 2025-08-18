157th Infantry Brigade Trains 2/34 IBCT on CROWS at Fort Polk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT POLK, La. - Observer Controller/Trainers from the 157th Infantry Brigade, recently certified on the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS), train Soldiers of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, during MOBEX III at Fort Polk, Louisiana. This training ensures that deploying units are proficient in operating the advanced weapon system, enhancing their ability to conduct convoy security and defensive operations in the theater.