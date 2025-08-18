FORT POLK, La. - Soldiers from the 3-411th Logistics Support Battalion receive hands-on training with the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Stations (CROWS) during MOBEX III at Fort Polk, Louisiana. The training improves the unit's ability to incorporate advanced weapon systems into convoy operations, boosting lethality and survivability in a deployed setting.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 10:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|974297
|VIRIN:
|250628-A-FB640-6792
|Filename:
|DOD_111245169
|Length:
|00:07:33
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3-411 Logistics Support Battalion Trains on CROWS During MOBEX III, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
