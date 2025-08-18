Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-411 Logistics Support Battalion Trains on CROWS During MOBEX III

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    FORT POLK, La. - Soldiers from the 3-411th Logistics Support Battalion receive hands-on training with the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Stations (CROWS) during MOBEX III at Fort Polk, Louisiana. The training improves the unit's ability to incorporate advanced weapon systems into convoy operations, boosting lethality and survivability in a deployed setting.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 10:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 974296
    VIRIN: 250626-A-FB640-9867
    Filename: DOD_111245164
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

    Falcon Brigade
    3-411th Logistic Support Battalion
    Fort Polk
    First Army
    157th Infantry Brigade
    MOBEX III

