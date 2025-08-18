Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bragg Unveils New Projects and Programs to Support Families and Improve Safety

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Garrison leaders and community partners gathered at the Iron Mike Conference Center to share exciting updates about new programs, construction projects, and family support initiatives to the Fort Bragg community on Aug. 20. From a mega childcare center to recreation area redesigns and expanded school enrollment policies, the meeting focused on what’s ahead for Soldiers and families.

    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

