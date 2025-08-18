Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition E2B Lanes

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.20.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Competitors conduct Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badge lanes during day two of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 20, 2025. Best Squad Competitions are opportunities for units to showcase their toughest soldiers in competition utilizing events based on physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 10:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 974290
    VIRIN: 250821-A-RM492-3669
    Filename: DOD_111245028
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    ArmyBestSquad
    EABestSquad
    BSC2025

