    Our Forest Bill Is Due

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Preston Keres 

    USDA Forest Service

    The Tonto National Forest is part of the Four Forest Restoration Initiative where the Forest Service is targeting investments to reduce wildfire risk across multiple “Wildfire Crisis Strategy” landscapes. This partnership has already treated hundreds of thousands of acres in central Arizona, setting fire managers up to capitalize on opportunities with naturally caused wildfires.

    Western forests are designed to burn. For the one-third of the U.S. population that lives in high wildfire risk areas, this means if we continue to deprive forests of fire it only makes the next fire bigger and more difficult to control. But with the right preparation and conditions, wildfires sparked by lightning can be managed the way nature intended making communities safer.
    (USDA Forest Service video by Preston Keres)

    READ MORE HERE: https://www.fs.usda.gov/about-agency/features/our-forest-bill-due

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 10:24
    Location: US

    Wildfire
    usdaforestservice
    partnership

