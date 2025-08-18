Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Dose: Ready Reliable Care

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Noah Nash 

    Defense Health Agency

    Check out the newest episode of The Dose, covering Ready Reliable Care. The Dose is a video series highlighting strategic initiatives and projects from the Defense Health Agency. In this episode, learn about Ready Reliable Care and how it is implemented at the Defense Health Agency. And stay tuned for future episodes of The Dose!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 09:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974287
    VIRIN: 250821-O-TL980-8820
    Filename: DOD_111244917
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Dose: Ready Reliable Care, by Noah Nash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download