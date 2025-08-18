The Dose: Ready Reliable Care

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974287" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Check out the newest episode of The Dose, covering Ready Reliable Care. The Dose is a video series highlighting strategic initiatives and projects from the Defense Health Agency. In this episode, learn about Ready Reliable Care and how it is implemented at the Defense Health Agency. And stay tuned for future episodes of The Dose!