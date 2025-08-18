Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unified Effort: 347th RQG & HMH-464 CSARTF Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Benjamin Williams 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force units conduct joint combat search and rescue training during a culminating exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, August 7, 2025. Marines from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 264 integrated with Airmen from the 23rd Fighter Group and 38th Rescue Squadron to simulate locating, supporting and recovering isolated personnel in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt. Benjamin Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 08:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974285
    VIRIN: 250807-F-MA641-3840
    Filename: DOD_111244839
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unified Effort: 347th RQG & HMH-464 CSARTF Mission, by 1st Lt. Benjamin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Moody AFB
    2nd MAW 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing VMA-231 Ace of Spades Marines Marine Attack Squadron Aircraft

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download