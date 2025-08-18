Unified Effort: 347th RQG & HMH-464 CSARTF Mission

U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force units conduct joint combat search and rescue training during a culminating exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, August 7, 2025. Marines from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 264 integrated with Airmen from the 23rd Fighter Group and 38th Rescue Squadron to simulate locating, supporting and recovering isolated personnel in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt. Benjamin Williams)
