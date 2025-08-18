Unified Effort: 347th RQG & HMH-464 CSARTF Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/974285" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force units conduct joint combat search and rescue training during a culminating exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, August 7, 2025. Marines from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 264 integrated with Airmen from the 23rd Fighter Group and 38th Rescue Squadron to simulate locating, supporting and recovering isolated personnel in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt. Benjamin Williams)