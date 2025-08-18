USS Bataan completes a 8010 Drill

240515-N-AB188-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (May. 15, 2024) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Conducts a 8010 drill in preparation of its upcoming 8010 certification, May 15. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)
