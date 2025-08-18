Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan completes a 8010 Drill

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Jones 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    240515-N-AB188-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (May. 15, 2024) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Conducts a 8010 drill in preparation of its upcoming 8010 certification, May 15. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 08:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 974282
    VIRIN: 240515-N-AB188-1001
    Filename: DOD_111244826
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan completes a 8010 Drill, by PO2 Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan

